IPL CSK vs SRH: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as Chennai remain unbeaten against Hyderabad at Chepauk

On April 25, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s CSK vs SRH match.

Shivam Dube Shivam Dube stands out as a key fantasy pick for CSK in tonight’s clash due to his consistent middle-order performances. He has delivered crucial knocks in recent matches, scoring 50 off 32 balls against MI and 43 off 37 vs LSG.

Dube thrives at Chepauk’s spin-friendly pitch with his power-hitting and part-time bowling. Given CSK’s form struggles, he remains their backbone in pressure situations. With SRH’s bowling lineup featuring spinners and pace variations, Dube’s aggressive yet mature batting could fetch heavy fantasy points.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Nitish Kumar Reddy has quietly emerged as a valuable middle-order batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With solid knocks like 32 off 28 vs LSG and 30 off 15 vs RR, he’s shown the ability to stabilise innings and accelerate when needed.

Though he hasn’t bowled yet this season, his consistent contributions with the bat make him a reliable fantasy pick.

Rachin Ravindra Rachin Ravindra has been a hit-or-miss performer for CSK this IPL. but, when he fires, he delivers impact. His explosive 65 off 45 against MI and 41 off 31 versus RCB show his ability to give CSK fast starts.

Though recent scores dipped, he’s still a top-order player with the skill to take on any bowling attack.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja remains a crucial fantasy pick for CSK owing to his consistent all-round performances. In recent games, Jadeja has contributed quick runs with the bat, 32 (22) against RR and 25 (19) against RCB.

He has also chipped in with the ball, claiming important wickets like 2/24 vs LSG and 1/28 vs MI. Even when he hasn’t taken many wickets, his economical bowling often builds pressure and earns fantasy points. His fielding adds bonus value as well.

Noor Ahmad Noor Ahmad has been in stellar form this season for Chennai Super Kings. With 12 wickets in 8 matches, he’s currently sitting at No. 4 in the Purple Cap standings. His standout performance came against Mumbai Indians, where he picked up 4 wickets for just 18 runs.