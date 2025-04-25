IPL CSK vs SRH match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Hyderabad secure its first win against Chennai at Chepauk?

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 today (April 25). The 43rd match of this season will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. It will start at 7:30 PM. It marks the 400th T20 match for MS Dhoni.

CSK, led by Dhoni, are sitting at the bottom of the points table. The Super Kings have secured only 2 wins in 8 matches so far. SRH, another team struggling this season, have also secured just 2 wins in 8 matches. The Sunrisers, led by Pat Cummins, are 9th on the points table.

CSK vs SRH: Head-to-Head CSK and SRH have played 21 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is massively in favour of Chennai, which have won 15 of those. Hyderabad have won only 6 matches against Chennai so far.

At Chepauk, Chennai have played 5 matches with Hyderabad so far and remained unbeaten as of now.

CSK vs SRH: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s CSK vs SRH match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT calls the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium “CSK’s fortress”. As the “slow, spin-friendly pitch” suits Chennai’s bowling attack, Dhoni’s tactical brilliance has always helped CSK punch above their weight at Chepauk, it says.

“If CSK bowl first and manage early wickets, they’ll likely defend anything above 160. If they chase, a calm Dhoni finish could seal it,” the OpenAI tool says.

Google Gemini goes in favour of CSK because their dominant head-to-head record.

“Despite both teams struggling this season, the historical dominance and home ground factor heavily favour CSK. SRH will need to produce an exceptional performance to overcome these significant odds,” the AI tool predicts.

According to Grok, Chennai Super Kings are favourites (70-30). “Their dominant head-to-head record, unbeaten streak against SRH at Chepauk, and familiarity with home conditions make them likelier to win,” it says.

Elon Musk’s AI says, “Expect a low-to-mid-scoring game (140–160), with CSK either defending a modest total or chasing efficiently. SRH need an extraordinary effort from Klaasen or Cummins to pull off an upset, but CSK’s experience and home advantage should see them through, potentially kickstarting a late-season revival.”

CSK vs SRH: Fantasy team Batters: Travis Head, Shivam Dube (C), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rachin Ravindra

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (VC), Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Matheesha Pathirana, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen