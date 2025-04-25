IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni set to play 400th T20 match. Can CSK give legendary captain a victory to remember?

MS Dhoni to play his 400th T20 match today. He will be the fourth Indian to reach the coveted landmark after Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Virat Kohli.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published25 Apr 2025, 05:29 PM IST
MS Dhoni in Indian Premier League 2025
MS Dhoni in Indian Premier League 2025(Surjeet Yadav)

MS Dhoni, the charismatic captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will play his 400th T20 match when 10th-placed CSK host 9th-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Friday. Let's break down Dhoni's T20 career.

25th player to reach milestone

MS Dhoni will be the 25th player to play 400 T20s and the fourth Indian to reach this landmark after Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Virat Kohli.

 

CountryNo. of playersPlayers
West Indies5Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Gayle
England5Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Samit Patel, James Vince
India4Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni*
South Africa3David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis
Australia3Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Dan Christian
Afghanistan2Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan
Pakistan1Shoaib Malik
Bangladesh1Shakib Al Hasan
New Zealand1Colin Munro

Teams represented by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has represented just four teams to reach the 400 mark. Virat Kohli has represented only three teams for his 400+ T20 matches, the fewest among the 25 players.

TeamNo. of matches
Chennai Super Kings267*
India99
Rising Pune Supergiants30
Jharkhand4

Opponents faced by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has played 45 different oppositions (13 International teams and 32 domestic teams). He faced Mumbai Indians on 46 occasions and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 38 occasions. Among International sides, Dhoni played against Australia in 17 matches.

Captains of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni captained in 325 out of the 399 T20s he has played. He also played under nine captains.

CaptainsNo. of matches
MS Dhoni326*
Ruturaj Gaikwad19
Virat Kohli18
Steve Smith15
Ravindra Jadeja8
Rohit Sharma7
Mihir Diwakar4
Virender Sehwag1
Suresh Raina1
Ajinkya Rahane1

Mihir Diwakar, a lesser-known name on the list, captained MS Dhoni in the four matches he played for Jharkhand. Those were Dhoni's 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th T20s. Dhoni's T20 debut was also his T20I debut, which was also the first ever T20 international match played by India. Dhoni captained India against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2006. Nine months later, he led India to a famous T20 World Cup win at the same venue and altered the landscape of the game forever.

MS Dhoni's win-loss record

 

MS Dhoni in T20sWinsLossesNo ResultsWIn %
Overall230165458.2
As captain191130459.5
As non captain3935052.7

T20 accolades

The iconic number 7 has won 7 domestic league titles and 1 International title.

 

EventNo. of titlesTitle winning years
ICC Men's T20 World Cup12007
Indian Premier League52010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
Champions League Twenty2022010, 2014

Personal milestones

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper: 313

2nd most catches by a wicket-keeper: 222

2nd most stumpings by a wicket-keeper: 91

Most matches as captain - 325 (100 more than the next captain in the list)

2nd most runs as captain - 6221

Highest score - 84* vs RCB, 2019

Most sixes in an innings - 8 vs SRH, 2013

T20 career: Innings - 350, Not outs - 151, Runs - 7566, fifties - 28, Sixes - 346

Also Read | Has Virat Kohli retired too early from Indian T20 team? Suresh Rains feels so

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025

CSK are 10th on the points table and a win against 9th-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will lift them out of the pit. Can the CSK players step up and deliver a win on MS Dhoni's special occasion?

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni set to play 400th T20 match. Can CSK give legendary captain a victory to remember?
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.