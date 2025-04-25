IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni set to play 400th T20 match. Can CSK give legendary captain a victory to remember?

MS Dhoni, the charismatic captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will play his 400th T20 match when 10th-placed CSK host 9th-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Friday. Let's break down Dhoni's T20 career.
MS Dhoni will be the 25th player to play 400 T20s and the fourth Indian to reach this landmark after Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Virat Kohli.
|Country
|No. of players
|Players
|West Indies
|5
|Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Gayle
|England
|5
|Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Samit Patel, James Vince
|India
|4
|Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni*
|South Africa
|3
|David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis
|Australia
|3
|Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Dan Christian
|Afghanistan
|2
|Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan
|Pakistan
|1
|Shoaib Malik
|Bangladesh
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|New Zealand
|1
|Colin Munro
MS Dhoni has represented just four teams to reach the 400 mark. Virat Kohli has represented only three teams for his 400+ T20 matches, the fewest among the 25 players.
|Team
|No. of matches
|Chennai Super Kings
|267*
|India
|99
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|30
|Jharkhand
|4
MS Dhoni has played 45 different oppositions (13 International teams and 32 domestic teams). He faced Mumbai Indians on 46 occasions and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 38 occasions. Among International sides, Dhoni played against Australia in 17 matches.
MS Dhoni captained in 325 out of the 399 T20s he has played. He also played under nine captains.
|Captains
|No. of matches
|MS Dhoni
|326*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|19
|Virat Kohli
|18
|Steve Smith
|15
|Ravindra Jadeja
|8
|Rohit Sharma
|7
|Mihir Diwakar
|4
|Virender Sehwag
|1
|Suresh Raina
|1
|Ajinkya Rahane
|1
Mihir Diwakar, a lesser-known name on the list, captained MS Dhoni in the four matches he played for Jharkhand. Those were Dhoni's 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th T20s. Dhoni's T20 debut was also his T20I debut, which was also the first ever T20 international match played by India. Dhoni captained India against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2006. Nine months later, he led India to a famous T20 World Cup win at the same venue and altered the landscape of the game forever.
|MS Dhoni in T20s
|Wins
|Losses
|No Results
|WIn %
|Overall
|230
|165
|4
|58.2
|As captain
|191
|130
|4
|59.5
|As non captain
|39
|35
|0
|52.7
The iconic number 7 has won 7 domestic league titles and 1 International title.
|Event
|No. of titles
|Title winning years
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup
|1
|2007
|Indian Premier League
|5
|2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
|Champions League Twenty20
|2
|2010, 2014
Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper: 313
2nd most catches by a wicket-keeper: 222
2nd most stumpings by a wicket-keeper: 91
Most matches as captain - 325 (100 more than the next captain in the list)
2nd most runs as captain - 6221
Highest score - 84* vs RCB, 2019
Most sixes in an innings - 8 vs SRH, 2013
T20 career: Innings - 350, Not outs - 151, Runs - 7566, fifties - 28, Sixes - 346
CSK are 10th on the points table and a win against 9th-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will lift them out of the pit. Can the CSK players step up and deliver a win on MS Dhoni's special occasion?
