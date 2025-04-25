IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: ‘We will always prefer to err on the aggressive side’, says SRH captain Pat Cummins

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins believes that their aggressive approach is still the way to go in T20s. Can that approach deliver SRH's first-ever win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai?

“If you're gonna err on one side, we will always prefer to err on the aggressive side,” said the SRH skipper. Pat Cummins also weighed in on anchors in T20 batting. “Depends (on) what your definition of anchor is. I think someone who's going to bat through the whole innings, I think that's a waste,” said Cummins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 SRH's season has witnessed extremes. They have managed just two wins, but both were historic. They posted the second-highest total (286/6) and pulled off the second-highest successful run chase (247/2) in the history of the Indian Premier League.

On the other side, they lost three or more wickets inside the powerplay on three occasions and lost the game without any meaningful fight.

SRH have both the highest powerplay score (94/1 vs Rajasthan Royals) and the lowest powerplay score (24/4 vs Mumbai Indians) of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's hit or bust top four SRH's top-four batters in IPL 2025:

Opponent Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Ishan Kishan Nitish Kumar Reddy Rajasthan Royals 24 67 106* 30 Lucknow Super Giants 6 47 0 32 Delhi Capitals 1 22 2 0 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 4 2 19 Gujarat Titans 18 8 17 31 Punjab Kings 141 66 9* DNB Mumbai Indians 40 28 2 19 Mumbai Indians 8 0 1 2

SRH top-four has gotten out for single-digit scores on 14 occasions. SRH batters also have the two highest individual scores of the season - Abhishek Sharma's 141 and Ishan Kishan's 106*. Should there be a recalibration according to the situation? Fans and experts believe that there should be players who are adept at negotiating tricky pitches and situations.