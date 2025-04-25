IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: ‘We will always prefer to err on the aggressive side’, says SRH captain Pat Cummins

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins believes that their aggressive approach is still the way to go in T20s. Can that approach deliver SRH's first-ever win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai?
“If you're gonna err on one side, we will always prefer to err on the aggressive side,” said the SRH skipper. Pat Cummins also weighed in on anchors in T20 batting. “Depends (on) what your definition of anchor is. I think someone who's going to bat through the whole innings, I think that's a waste,” said Cummins.
SRH's season has witnessed extremes. They have managed just two wins, but both were historic. They posted the second-highest total (286/6) and pulled off the second-highest successful run chase (247/2) in the history of the Indian Premier League.
On the other side, they lost three or more wickets inside the powerplay on three occasions and lost the game without any meaningful fight.
SRH have both the highest powerplay score (94/1 vs Rajasthan Royals) and the lowest powerplay score (24/4 vs Mumbai Indians) of the season.
SRH's top-four batters in IPL 2025:
|Opponent
|Abhishek Sharma
|Travis Head
|Ishan Kishan
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|Rajasthan Royals
|24
|67
|106*
|30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|47
|0
|32
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|22
|2
|0
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|4
|2
|19
|Gujarat Titans
|18
|8
|17
|31
|Punjab Kings
|141
|66
|9*
|DNB
|Mumbai Indians
|40
|28
|2
|19
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|1
|2
SRH top-four has gotten out for single-digit scores on 14 occasions. SRH batters also have the two highest individual scores of the season - Abhishek Sharma's 141 and Ishan Kishan's 106*. Should there be a recalibration according to the situation? Fans and experts believe that there should be players who are adept at negotiating tricky pitches and situations.
Sunrisers Hyderabad remain winless against CSK in Chennai in five attempts. CSK are in the middle of their worst IPL campaign and SRH may not have a better opportunity to break the hoodoo in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals ended their respective 17-year and 15-year waits to defeat CSK in Chennai earlier this season. Can Pat Cummins and co break the duck?
