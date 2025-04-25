IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: ‘We will always prefer to err on the aggressive side’, says SRH captain Pat Cummins

IPL 2025: Ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad face 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings in Chennai tonight.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated25 Apr 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai tonight (April 25).(Hindustan Times)

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins believes that their aggressive approach is still the way to go in T20s. Can that approach deliver SRH's first-ever win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai?

“If you're gonna err on one side, we will always prefer to err on the aggressive side,” said the SRH skipper. Pat Cummins also weighed in on anchors in T20 batting. “Depends (on) what your definition of anchor is. I think someone who's going to bat through the whole innings, I think that's a waste,” said Cummins. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

SRH's season has witnessed extremes. They have managed just two wins, but both were historic. They posted the second-highest total (286/6) and pulled off the second-highest successful run chase (247/2) in the history of the Indian Premier League.

On the other side, they lost three or more wickets inside the powerplay on three occasions and lost the game without any meaningful fight.

SRH have both the highest powerplay score (94/1 vs Rajasthan Royals) and the lowest powerplay score (24/4 vs Mumbai Indians) of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's hit or bust top four

SRH's top-four batters in IPL 2025:

OpponentAbhishek SharmaTravis HeadIshan KishanNitish Kumar Reddy
Rajasthan Royals2467106*30
Lucknow Super Giants647032
Delhi Capitals12220
Kolkata Knight Riders24219
Gujarat Titans1881731
Punjab Kings141669*DNB
Mumbai Indians4028219
Mumbai Indians8012

SRH top-four has gotten out for single-digit scores on 14 occasions. SRH batters also have the two highest individual scores of the season - Abhishek Sharma's 141 and Ishan Kishan's 106*. Should there be a recalibration according to the situation? Fans and experts believe that there should be players who are adept at negotiating tricky pitches and situations.

Can SRH breach the fortress?

Sunrisers Hyderabad remain winless against CSK in Chennai in five attempts. CSK are in the middle of their worst IPL campaign and SRH may not have a better opportunity to break the hoodoo in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals ended their respective 17-year and 15-year waits to defeat CSK in Chennai earlier this season. Can Pat Cummins and co break the duck?

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 07:28 PM IST
