IPL 2025: DC skipper Axar Patel fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against MI

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 29th clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The match was held on Sunday, in which Delhi Capitals committed their first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences. Axar was fined ₹12 lakh, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

A memorable 89-run knock by Karun Nair on his Indian Premier League (IPL) comeback went in vain. An unbelievable batting collapse towards the end, which included a hat-trick of run-outs, cost Delhi Capitals (DC) a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday by 12 runs.

With this win, DC's four-match winning streak was broken, and they are in second place. MI has moved to seventh place with two wins and four losses.

Following the defeat, Delhi-based franchise captain Axar Patel opened up about the reason behind the side's loss in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"We had the game in the bag. Some soft dismissals and bad shots in the middle order. You can't leave it to the batters in the lower order every time. Don't need to overthink, just one of those days. I was happy at the halfway stage. The ball was stopping initially, but it got better. And then, dew helped us further. Out of our three spinners, two can bowl in powerplay and death as well. Kuldeep is bowling unbelievably well. Need to forget this game from a batting point of view," the all-rounder said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, a fifty from Tilak Varma, along with impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, propelled the Mumbai Indians (MI) to score 205/5 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

During the run chase of 206 runs, DC had a rough beginning as Jake Fraser McGurk's dry spell continued with a golden duck, as his shot found the hands of Will Jacks in the cover area, giving Deepak Chahar his first wicket. DC was 0/1 in 0.1 overs.