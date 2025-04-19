IPL 2025, DC vs GT; Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 97 and Prasidh Krishna’s 4/41 take Gujarat Titans to top of the points table

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 against Delhi Capitals led Gujarat Titans to their highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League. Buttler's innings comprised 11 fours and 4 sixes. The Englishman smashed 5 consecutive fours off Mitchell Starc in the 15th over of the chase and brought down the equation from 66 off 36 to 46 off 20 balls. Gujarat Titans move to the top of the table with their 7-wicket victory.

Delhi Capitals - 203/8 Delhi Capitals made 203/8, with none of the batters crossing 40 runs. Axar Patel top-scored for GT with 39 runs off 32 balls.

Delhi Capitals scored 73 runs in the mandatory powerplay. But they also lost the big wicket of KL Rahul (28 off 14) inside the powerplay. Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, and Ashutosh Sharma all got into the thirties, but couldn't convert that into a big score.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna registered his 2nd-best figures (4/41) in IPL. Prasidh took the key wickets of KL Rahul and Karun Nair, his current and former Karnataka teammates, respectively. He also leads the purple cap race with 14 wickets from 7 matches.

Rashid Khan endured another bad game. The lead spinner of Gujarat Titans conceded 38 runs in his four overs and also wasted two reviews.

Gujarat Titans - 204/3 (19.2) Gujarat Titans lost Shubman Gill in the second over of the chase. Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan added 60 runs for the 2nd wicket, their 5th fifty partnership in 7 innings this season. Sai Sudharsan (36 off 21) briefly held the orange cap and was overtaken by Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran in the evening game. Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford (43 off 34) added 119 runs for the third wicket. Buttler took down Mitchell Starc in the 15th over and brought the equation under control. The Englishman smashed the Australian for 5 consecutive overs and the equation changed from a tricky 66 from 36 balls to a comfortable 46 from 30 balls.

Rahul Tewatia smashed an important six off Mitchell Starc in the 20th over. Buttler finished unbeaten on 97, but he was all smiles for pulling off the highest successful run chase for the home team.