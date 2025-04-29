IPL DC vs KKR match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Kolkata get back to winning as they face in-form Delhi?

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 today (April 29). The 48th match of this season will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It will start at 7:30 PM.

DC, captained by Axar Patel, have won 6 out of their 9 matches. They are at number 4.

KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, are sitting at number 7 on the points table. The Knight Riders have secured only 3 wins in 9 matches so far while one of their matches was abandoned due to rain.

DC vs KKR: Head-to-Head DC and KKR have played 34 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is slightly in favour of Kolkata, which have won 18 of those. DC have won 15 matches against Kolkata so far. One match produced no results.

Last season, Delhi and Kolkata played 2 matches, both won by KKR by massive margins. Kolkata won by 106 runs and by 7 wickets, respectively.

DC vs KKR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s DC vs KKR match in IPL 2025.

“Delhi, under Axar Patel’s leadership, have been far more consistent,” says ChatGPT. “Kolkata, meanwhile, are struggling badly.”

“Delhi Capitals are strong favourites tonight. If KKR’s top order fails again, Delhi should cruise to a win. KKR need something truly special to pull off an upset,” the OpenAI tool says.

Google Gemini goes in favour of DC but keeps the options open.

“Considering Delhi Capitals' superior form this season and the home advantage, they appear to have a slight edge over a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side,” the AI tool predicts.

“However, KKR's historical success against DC and the unpredictable nature of T20 mean an upset is certainly possible if their key players perform exceptionally well,” it adds.

Grok, too, leans towards Delhi Capitals (60-40), thanks to DC’s current momentum, stronger squad balance and home advantage.

“However, KKR’s desperation for a win and players like Rahane and Russell could make it a close contest if they capitalise on the batting-friendly conditions,” says Elon Musk’s AI.

DC vs KKR: Fantasy team Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DC vs KKR: Who’ll win? According to Cricket Addictor, DC are expected to win tonight. Google Match Prediction says DC have a 53% chance of winning tonight. We, however, expect Kolkata to win the encounter. While it will not change their position on the points table immediately, it will give them hope to move further.