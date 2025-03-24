DC vs LSG: 5 Key players to watch today as Chennai Super Kings clash with Mumbai Indians

On March 24, Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s DC vs LSG match.

Axar Patel Axar Patel will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. His first encounter will be with Delhi’s 2024 captain Rishabh Pant, who has joined LSG. A dependable all-rounder, Axar has scored 1,653 IPL runs at a strike rate of 130.88 and has taken 123 wickets at an economy of 7.28. In IPL 2024, he managed 235 runs and 11 wickets, maintaining a balanced presence with both bat and ball.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant made a heroic comeback in IPL 2024 after surviving a near-fatal car crash. Showing grit and determination, Pant amassed 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40. His explosive strokeplay and sharp wicketkeeping reminded fans of his old self. With 3 fifties and 25 sixes, he silenced doubters. He now takes on a new challenge, leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc made a stunning IPL comeback in 2024, joining KKR for a record ₹24.75 crore. He lived up to the hype, clinching the Player of the Match in the final against SRH with a match-winning spell. With 17 wickets in 14 games, Starc reminded everyone of his big-match aura. For IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals secured him for ₹11.75 crore, banking on his fiery pace and clutch performances to power their campaign.

Advertisement

Faf du Plessis Faf du Plessis, the seasoned South African batter and former RCB skipper, has joined Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore in IPL 2025. Known for his stability at the top and tactical leadership, Faf brings immense experience to DC as their new vice-captain. With over 4,500 IPL runs and a strike rate of 136.37, his aggressive starts and calm presence are expected to guide Delhi’s young core in high-pressure situations in this match.

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav has become a vital element in Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit. Known for his deceptive flight and googlies, Kuldeep starred in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 wins. In IPL 2024, he picked 16 wickets in 11 matches with a career-best 4/14. Since joining DC from KKR, his form has soared, making him a retained player ahead of IPL 2025.