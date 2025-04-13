IPL DC vs MI: Top 5 players to watch today as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians

On April 13, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s DC vs MI match.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav is going to be a crucial player for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals tonight. He has been MI’s most consistent batter this season, scoring 199 runs in 5 matches at an average of 49.75 and a healthy strike rate of 150.76.

His recent scores, 67, 48, 27, 29 and 28, show that he’s getting runs in almost every game. He is anchoring MI’s middle order and can shift gears effortlessly. Against a quality Delhi bowling attack, Suryakumar’s form will be the key to Mumbai’s success.

Tilak Varma Tilak Varma has quietly become Mumbai Indians’ most consistent batter in IPL 2025. The left-hander has scored 151 runs in 5 innings, averaging 37.75 with a strike rate of 133.63. His 56 off 29 balls against RCB in the last match shows his growing confidence and big-match temperament.

With MI’s top order struggling for stability, Tilak’s ability to play smart cricket and accelerate later makes him the key tonight. His role in the middle overs against Delhi spinners could shape MI’s innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah remains Mumbai Indians’ biggest hope against Delhi Capitals tonight. The experienced pacer has been brilliant in recent times and continues to lead MI’s bowling attack. With a career tally of 165 wickets in 134 matches, Bumrah has proved his worth over the years.

In the 2025 season, he has played just one match so far while his economy rate stands at a tidy 7.25. Against a powerful Delhi Capitals batting line-up, Bumrah’s variations at the death and ability to take early wickets will be crucial for MI.

KL Rahul KL Rahul was simply sensational against RCB in IPL 2025. The Delhi Capitals batter smashed a match-winning 93 off just 53 balls. This was also his highest score of the season so far. It was a special knock.

Rahul missed Delhi’s opening game against Lucknow Super Giants due to the birth of his daughter. The experienced opener and his wife, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, were recently blessed with a baby girl. Since returning, Rahul has shown superb touch. Against MI, DC will depend a lot on his batting prowess.

Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc has looked lethal this season for Delhi Capitals, especially with the new ball. In just four matches of IPL 2025, Starc has already picked up 9 wickets, including a fiery 5-wicket haul (5/35) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

