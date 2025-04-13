DC vs MI IPL 2025 match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Mumbai Indians stop Delhi Capitals’ winning chariot?

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 13). The 29th match of this season will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi and will start at 7:30 PM. This is the first time an IPL match is being held at this venue this year.

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are sitting on top of the points table. They are the only undefeated team so far, securing victories in 4 matches. Mumbai Indians, captained by Hardik Pandya, are at number 9, with just 1 win in their 5 matches so far.

DC vs MI: Head-to-Head Delhi and Mumbai have played 35 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have 19 wins while Delhi have secured 16 wins as of now.

In IPL 2024, they clashed twice. Mumbai won one match by 29 runs while Delhi won the other by 10 runs. Last year, DC finished at number 7 with 7 wins while MI finished at the bottom with 4 wins in 14 matches.

DC vs MI: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s DC vs MI match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Delhi Capitals are flying high this season — unbeaten in 4 matches, settled squad, and playing at home. Axar Patel has led them smartly, and their balanced team looks dangerous, especially on Delhi’s slow track.”

“Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are in complete disarray. Hardik Pandya’s captaincy hasn’t worked so far. Rohit Sharma is struggling. Their bowling has been ordinary. And Delhi’s spin-friendly conditions won’t help MI’s pacer-heavy attack either,” the OpenAI tool adds.

Google Gemini predicts DC will win, “Delhi Capitals win, and it might not even be a close contest. Honestly, anything other than a comfortable DC victory would be a major upset. MI's problems seem deep-rooted, and they are facing the hottest team in the tournament on their home turf. Expect DC to maintain their undefeated streak.”

Grok also predicts DC to win, “The pitch is a belter—flat, short boundaries, and high-scoring. Batting first or chasing, it’s a shootout, but DC’s depth outguns MI’s. MI’s 2024 bottom finish (4 wins) vs DC’s 7 wins shows the gap, and MI haven’t fixed their holes.”

DC vs MI: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel (VC), Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

DC vs MI: Who’ll win? MyKhel expects MI to “play out of their skins” and win tonight. Google Match Prediction says the Mumbai Indians have a 54% chance of winning. We, too, predict MI’s win.