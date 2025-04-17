IPL 2025, DC vs RR: Fans clash over seating arrangement in Delhi — watch

Right seat in an arena can significantly elevate the viewer experience. It's even more important if the match produces the first ever super over in IPL since 2021. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals produced a spectacle for the fans at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Apparently, two fans produced their own show in the stands.

Two fans argued regarding the seating arrangement, and the bystanders brokered peace between the two parties.

What happened in the match? Delhi Capitals, the home team, managed to edge out Rajasthan Royals in the super over. DC move to the top of the table with their 5th win from 6 matches. RR remain at the 8th place with just 2 wins from 7 matches.

Delhi Capitals - 188/5 (20) The innings that took so many twists and turns. DC scored 46 in the powerplay, out of which 23 came in one over bowled by Tushar Deshpande. KL Rahul (38 off 32) and Abishek Porel (49 from 37) struggled in the middle overs and DC limped to 111/4 after 15 overs.

DC plundered 77 runs in the final 5 overs, thanks to Axar Patel (34 from 14) and Tristan Stubbs (34* from 18).

Rajasthan Royals - 188/4 (20) Rajasthan Royals technically lost 5 wickets, although the scorecard showed only 4 wickets. Captain Sanju Samson (31* from 19) walked off the field, holding his left side, after adding 61 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Samson's unexpected exit provided the window of opportunity to Axar Patel's men. Delhi Capitals pulled it back with an array of quiet overs.

RR's first 14 overs - 116/2

Till Samson's stay - 61/0 (run rate 11.1)

Next 8.3 overs - 55/2 (run rate 6.5)

RR clobbered 42 runs in the next three overs, with Nitish Rana (51 from 28) being the wrecker-in-chief. Tristan Stubbs dropped an easy catch at long on before Rana's onslaught. It was RR's game to lose.

Mitchell Starc's three brilliant overs Mitchell Starc bowled an excellent 18th over, conceding just 8 runs and took the wicket of Nitish Rana. Mohit Sharma's 19th over went for 14 runs. With 9 runs to defend, Starc bowled another great over, and forced the first super over in 4 years in IPL. It was a no-brainer to make Starc to bowl the super over. He delivered a good super over, albeit some hiccups. The left-arm pacer's back foot touched the return crease and RR were awarded a free-hit. RR batters - Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal - pressed the panic button and the visitors lost their allotted 2 wickets for 11 runs with a ball to spare. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs eased to the target with 2 balls to spare.