DC vs SRH: 5 Key players to watch today as Delhi Capitals clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad

On March 30, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The action is set to begin at 3:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s DC vs SRH match.

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma was a revelation in IPL 2024, smashing 484 runs at a blistering strike rate of 204.22. Though he’s off to a quiet start in IPL 2025 with just 30 runs in two matches, he remains a game-changer.

His fearless powerplay hitting and left-handed advantage make him a serious threat against Delhi Capitals, whose attack relies heavily on right-arm bowlers. Abhishek’s ability to disrupt lengths early on could tilt momentum in SRH’s favour. A breakout knock tonight could reignite his season and SRH’s charge.

Jake Fraser-McGurk Jake Fraser-McGurk may have had a quiet outing in his first IPL 2025 match, scoring just 1 run off 2 balls, but his explosive record in 2024 speaks volumes. In only 9 matches last season, he smashed 330 runs at a staggering strike rate of 234.04, including 4 fifties, 32 fours, and 28 sixes.

If he finds rhythm tonight, Delhi Capitals could have the perfect powerplay weapon against SRH’s pace attack.

Axar Patel Axar Patel will be key for Delhi Capitals in tonight’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The DC skipper brings a wealth of experience across 151 matches, with 123 wickets and 1,675 runs to his name. He chipped in with a quick 22 off 11 balls in his first outing this season and bowled an economical spell despite going wicketless.

His strike rate of over 200 in IPL 2025 shows he’s in good touch with the bat. As captain, his dual-role impact could decide the game’s tempo. Expect fireworks if he finds rhythm early.

Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc remains a potent weapon in Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. The Aussie pacer has claimed 54 wickets in just 42 IPL games, with a best of 4/15 and an impressive career average of 21.83.

Starc was impactful in his first outing this season, picking up 3 wickets for 42 runs. Though his economy was on the higher side (10.5), his strike rate of 8.0 proves he’s a wicket-taker. With the Vizag pitch offering bounce, Starc’s pace and accuracy could trouble Sunrisers’ top order and swing momentum in DC’s favour.

Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami, a seasoned campaigner, remains a crucial cog in SRH’s bowling unit. With 129 IPL wickets across 112 matches at a respectable average of 26.99, he brings precision and experience.