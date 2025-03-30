DC vs SRH: Who’ll win today’s Delhi vs Hyderabad IPL 2025 match in Vizag? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in IPL 2025 today (March 30). The 10th match of this season will take place at the ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) and will start at 3:30 PM.

DC vs SRH: Head-to-Head DC and SRH have played 24 IPL matches against each other so far. Delhi have won 11 games and Hyderabad 13.

In IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad only once. SRH won the encounter by 67 runs.

Advertisement

DC vs SRH: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s DC vs SRH match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Given SRH’s form in IPL 2025—an explosive win over Rajasthan Royals followed by a humbling loss to Lucknow Super Giants—they’ve shown both brilliance and vulnerability. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are fresh and will look to exploit SRH’s shaky bowling under pressure.”

“If SRH’s top order fires again, they’re hard to stop. But if Delhi get early wickets, they could pull off a win. Slight edge to Delhi Capitals tonight in Vizag,” it added.

Google Gemini predicts a close match. “This match is a bit of a toss-up. Both teams have the potential to win, but both also have glaring weaknesses. SRH's explosive batting gives them a slight edge, especially if the pitch is conducive to scoring. However, if DC's bowlers can contain SRH's power hitters, they have a chance. Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins, but it could go either way. Don't be surprised if DC manages to pull off an upset,” it says.

Advertisement

Grok predicts, “Delhi Capitals win. They’ve got momentum, home comfort, and bowling to exploit SRH’s wobbles. SRH might post 190-200 batting first, but DC chase it with 5-6 wickets in hand, or defend 180+ by 10-15 runs. SRH’s too shaky after that LSG loss.”

DC vs SRH: Fantasy team Batters: Travis Head, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel (C), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Also Read | Axar Patel claims Delhi Capitals captaincy ahead of IPL 2025, netizens react

DC vs SRH: Who’ll win? CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says the Sunrisers have a 58% chance of winning. We, however, predict DC’s win tonight.