IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals stifle LSG middle order after fiery start, restrict them to 159/6

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): In a gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers made a strong comeback in the middle overs to restrict Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 159/6, despite a brisk start by the hosts.

After winning the toss, DC captain Axar Patel opted to field first.

LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation, putting together 51 runs in the first six overs. Markram, in particular, looked dangerous as he top-scored for the side with a fluent 52 off 33 balls, laced with two boundaries and three sixes. However, just as the innings was gaining momentum, Dushmantha Chameera dismissed the South African batter, breaking the 87-run stand.

Nicholas Pooran, who has been in sensational form throughout the season, couldn't replicate his magic and was bowled by Mitchell Starc for 9. Abdul Samad followed him, managing 2 off 8 deliveries before being caught and bowled by Mukesh Kumar, leaving LSG at 107/3 in 13.2 overs.

Mitchell Marsh, who looked composed during his stay, was soon removed for a well-compiled 45, again by Mukesh Kumar. At 110/4, the momentum began to slip from LSG's grasp.

David Miller and Ayush Badoni attempted to resurrect the innings with a much-needed 49-run stand. Badoni played the aggressor's role, striking a hat-trick of boundaries off Mukesh Kumar in the final over. However, his innings came to an end on the fourth ball of that over, as he was dismissed for 36 off 21 balls, which included six boundaries.

Captain Rishabh Pant came in at the fall of Badoni's wicket but could not leave an impact, as he was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings by Mukesh Kumar. David Miller remained unbeaten on 14 off 15 balls, managing just a solitary boundary, and never looked settled at the crease.

Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer for DC, finishing with an impressive 4/33 from his four overs. He received able support from Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera, who chipped in with a wicket each.