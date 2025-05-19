IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi engages in heated conversation with Abhishek Sharma after LSG star's fiery send-off; viral video

Digvesh Rathi once again made the noise for all wrong reasons after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner gave a fiery send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Monday at the Ekana Stadium.

The incident took place in the eighth over when the Abhishek was dismissed off the bowling of Digvesh as Shardul Thakur took a running catch at the boundary. In his follow-through, the LSG spinner gestured Abhishek to go away with his hand which didn't go well with the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener.

The left-hander came back to confront Digvesh as the duo engaged in a heated conversation. Such was the intensity of their argument, the umpires and LSG debutant William O'Rourke and Rishabh Pant had to intervene to stop the two.

