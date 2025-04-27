IPL 2025: Fifties from Rickelton, Suryakumar powers MI to 215/7 in 20 overs against LSG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Impactful fifties from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 215/7 in 20 overs, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on an action-packed Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against MI. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for Mumbai Indians. Rohit started off from where he left in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He smashed two sixes off Mayank Yadav he faced.

Mayank fought back and removed Rohit on a slower one, which Rohit played straight into the hands of short third man. Will Jacks joined Rickelton in the middle.

Rickelton powered MI to 66/1 in their first six overs. He made 49 inside the power-play, in just 24 balls. The duo of Rickelton and Jacks put on their 50-run partnership in 30 balls for the second wicket in the 8th over.

Digvesh Rathi took the wickets of Ryan Rickelton for 58 (32) in the 9th over; his innings included six fours and four sixes. Surya Kumar Yadav joined Jacks in the middle, MI bought up their 100 in the 10th over. Will Jacks 26* Surya Kumar Yadav 6*.

Prince Yadav gets the batter of Will Jacks on 29 (21) in the 12th over, his innings included three fours and a six.

Tilak Varma joined Surya Kumar Yadav in the middle. After getting hammered for 16 runs in his last over, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Tilak Varma for 6 (5) in the 13th over. In 15 overs, MI in a commanding position at 157/4, Surya was batting on 44 (21) with a strike rate of 200.

Mayank Yadav, in his last over, removed MI captain Hardik Pandya on 5 (7), and Naman Dhir joined Suryakumar in the middle. Surya completed his fifty in the 18th over, smashing a six off Avesh Khan in 27 balls.

Surya made 54 (28) before getting out to Avesh Khan in the 18th over. His innings included four fours and four sixes. Debutant Corbin Bosch joined Naman Dhir in the middle, for the final tqwo overs.

Dhir and Bosch took on Rathi in the 19th over, the duo smashed 19 runs including two sixes and a four. Avesh got the better of the debutant Corbin for 20 (10) in the last over, Naman Dhir played an impactful cameo at the end of 25*(11).

For LSG, Mayank Yadav (2/40) was the pick of the bowlers, and Avesh Khan also took (2/42). Rathi, Bishnoi and Prince Yadav took a wicket each.