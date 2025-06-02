IPL 2025 final; Analysing Punjab Kings' Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats

Punjab Kings play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on. June 3 (Tuesday). Let's explore their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Strengths Playing in Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings have played two matches in Ahmedabad and won both games in thumping fashion. They started the campaign by scoring 243/5 against Gujarat Titans on March 25. They also became the first team in IPL history to chase a target in excess of 200 against Mumbai Indians, and that too in a playoff match. Those nice memories will augur well for them against an RCB side who are yet to play a match in Ahmedabad this season. The pressure is on the opposition: Punjab Kings haven't won a title in the 18 years of their existence. So do the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But what's the dominant narrative in the mainstream and social media? Can Virat Kohli and RCB end the 18-year wait? Can the most loyal fans finally get to enjoy a trophy parade? Punjab Kings can use Australia's playbook from the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Use the underdog tag to perfection and deliver the perfect game. Shreyas Iyer: The Punjab Kings captain took his mental resolve to a different level against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. His calm demeanour and tactical nous delivered the goods on several occasions this season. Can he deliver it one more time?

Weaknesses Big match experience: Very few players in the squad have the experience of playing in a big final. Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marcus Stoinis are the only three players with the prior experience of featuring in an IPL final. Arshdeep Singh played in the final of last year's T20 World Cup. The onus will be on these four players to guide the youngsters during pressure moments. The defensive gear: Punjab Kings were reeling at 34/3 in the league game against Rajasthan Royals, and yet, they reached 219/5 after 20 overs. They were in a similar position against RCB in Qualifier 1 and tried to get out of the hole by playing aggressive cricket. It backfired big time, and the team crashed to 101. Shreyas Iyer did take his time in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians and shifted gears at the right moment. Can the others soak up the pressure and transform it back to RCB at the opportune moment?

Opportunities Play two spinners: Harpreet Brar didn't feature in the first six games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. His first game was against RCB, the team he relishes playing. In fact, 31% of his IPL wickets have come against them. Brar made way for Chahal in Qualifier 2. Brar is having a much better season than Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2025 Innings Wickets Economy Balls/wicket Yuzvendra Chahal 12 15 9.6 16.4 Harpreet Brar 7 10 8.6 13.2

Playing both spinners serves two purposes for Shreyas Iyer.

Control the right-hander heavy batting lineup of RCB. Maintaining the overrate. Punjab Kings were allowed to station only four fielders outside the circle for the last 2 overs against Mumbai Indians due to a slow over rate.

Threats Josh Hazlewood's most recent memory of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is also the most painful memory of millions of Indian cricket fans. Hazlewood played a solid role in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup and helped Australia to restrict India to a paltry score of 240. Hazlewood has been sensational against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, taking three-wicket hauls in 2 of the three meetings. He also dismissed Shreyas Iyer twice, including the Qualifier 1 game in New Chandigarh.