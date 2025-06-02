IPL 2025 final; Analysing Punjab Kings' Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats

Punjab Kings play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on. June 3 (Tuesday). Let's explore their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Can the others soak up the pressure and transform it back to RCB at the opportune moment?
Play two spinners: Harpreet Brar didn't feature in the first six games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. His first game was against RCB, the team he relishes playing. In fact, 31% of his IPL wickets have come against them. Brar made way for Chahal in Qualifier 2. Brar is having a much better season than Yuzvendra Chahal.
|IPL 2025
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy
|Balls/wicket
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|12
|15
|9.6
|16.4
|Harpreet Brar
|7
|10
|8.6
|13.2
Playing both spinners serves two purposes for Shreyas Iyer.
Josh Hazlewood's most recent memory of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is also the most painful memory of millions of Indian cricket fans. Hazlewood played a solid role in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup and helped Australia to restrict India to a paltry score of 240. Hazlewood has been sensational against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, taking three-wicket hauls in 2 of the three meetings. He also dismissed Shreyas Iyer twice, including the Qualifier 1 game in New Chandigarh.
