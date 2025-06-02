IPL 2025 final; Analysing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on. June 3 (Tuesday). Let's explore their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Strengths Experience: Six of the 12 playing members—Phil Salt (KKR), Krunal Pandya (MI), Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Yash Dayal (GT), and Suyash Sharma (KKR)—have the experience of winning an IPL title with other teams. Crowd support: Although the match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a supposedly neutral venue, one can expect overwhelming support for RCB due to the presence of the charismatic Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli: Pressure is a privilege; Virat Kohli is the embodiment of the iconic quote of Billie Jean King, the legendary American tennis star. Kohli showed his presence in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, despite being in poor form until the final. Whenever Kohli scored a fifty in IPL 2025, RCB ended up winning the match, and it has happened eight times. Weaknesses Conditions: RCB will be playing their first match of the season in Ahmedabad, whereas the Punjab Kings have played two matches and registered two impressive wins. Shreyas Iyer scored two unbeaten half centuries, including the sensational 87 against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match on Sunday night. Right-handers heavy batting lineup: Punjab Kings do have the option to field both Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg spinner, and Harpreet Brar, the left-arm spinner, to counter RCB's right-handed batters. RCB promoted left-hand batter Krunal Pandya to counter Delhi Capitals' spinners during the league stage. Opportunities RCB played the match-ups well in the Qualifier 1 game and should be doing the same in the grand finale.

Batter Bowler Innings Runs Strike rate Dismissals Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 68 162 5 Shreyas Iyer Josh Hazlewood 6 11 50 4 Shreyas Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 45 90 3 Josh Inglis Josh Hazlewood 2 3 50 2 Marcus Stoinis Suyash Sharma 2 2 40 2

Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis hold the key in the middle overs. Rajat Patidar may have to be a bit more liberal with his usage of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Threats Shreyas Iyer flipped the script in just three days. The Punjab Kings captain was heavily criticized for the way he got out to Josh Hazlewood in Qualifier 1. Within three days, the right-hander has been lauded for playing the finest innings in the history of IPL playoffs. Shreyas has momentum with him after his chanceless knock against a Mumbai Indians attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Yuzvendra Chahal, the former RCB player, missed Qualifier 1 due to a wrist injury. Chahal was not at his best against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, and yet, he managed to dismiss the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav, the season's Most Valuable Player (MVP). Kyle Jamieson conceded 30 runs at an economy rate of 7.5 against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Trent Boult's economy rate of 9.5 was the 2nd best among all pacers involved in the match. Jamieson dismissed Virat Kohli and troubled Mayank Agarwal in Qualifier 1. Beware of Jamieson's extra height. Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.