IPL 2025 final: How many titles have Punjab Kings squad members won with other teams? All you need to know

Punjab Kings play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday). PBKS are playing an IPL final for the second-ever time and the first since 2014. Shreyas Iyer, the current Punjab Kings captain, made his IPL debut only in 2015. Punjab Kings may be a novice when it comes to playing the final, but the team members have reasonable experience reaching the final with other teams.

Advertisement

IPL title-winning and final experience, Key members

Player Titles and finals Shreyas Iyer 1 (Kolkata Knight Riders - 2024), 3rd IPL final Prabhsimran Singh 0 (Played all seasons for PBKS) Priyansh Arya 0 (Maiden IPL season) Josh Inglis 0 (Maiden IPL season) Nehal Wadhera 0 (Maiden IPL final) Shashank Singh 0 (Maiden IPL final) Marcus Stoinis 0 (2nd IPL final) Azmatullah Omarzai 0 (Maiden IPL final) Arshdeep Singh 0 (Played all seasons for PBKS) Vysakh Vijaykumar 0 (Maiden IPL final) Kyle Jamieson 0 (Maiden IPL final) Harpreet Brar 0 (Played all seasons for PBKS) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 (Mumbai Indians - 2013), 3rd IPL final

Trump cards Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians and featured in only one league game. He appeared in two IPL finals, for RCB in 2016 and for RR in 2022. He took one wicket apiece in both the finals.

Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 65 for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in a losing cause in the 2020 final. He was at the non-striker's end when Venkatesh Iyer hit the winning run for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in last year's final.

Former RCB players Yuzvendra Chahal, Vysakh Vijaykumar, Kyle Jamieson and Marcus Stoinis played for RCB in the past.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.