IPL 2025 final: How many titles have Punjab Kings squad members won with other teams? All you need to know

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won IPL 2024 as captain with Kolkata Knight Riders. Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won IPL 2013 with Mumbai Indians.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated2 Jun 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer aim to become the first captain to win IPL titles with two different teams. He won IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders.
Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer aim to become the first captain to win IPL titles with two different teams. He won IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders.(PTI)

Punjab Kings play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday). PBKS are playing an IPL final for the second-ever time and the first since 2014. Shreyas Iyer, the current Punjab Kings captain, made his IPL debut only in 2015. Punjab Kings may be a novice when it comes to playing the final, but the team members have reasonable experience reaching the final with other teams.

IPL title-winning and final experience, Key members

PlayerTitles and finals
Shreyas Iyer1 (Kolkata Knight Riders - 2024), 3rd IPL final
Prabhsimran Singh0 (Played all seasons for PBKS)
Priyansh Arya0 (Maiden IPL season)
Josh Inglis0 (Maiden IPL season)
Nehal Wadhera0 (Maiden IPL final)
Shashank Singh0 (Maiden IPL final)
Marcus Stoinis0 (2nd IPL final)
Azmatullah Omarzai0 (Maiden IPL final)
Arshdeep Singh0 (Played all seasons for PBKS)
Vysakh Vijaykumar0 (Maiden IPL final)
Kyle Jamieson0 (Maiden IPL final)
Harpreet Brar0 (Played all seasons for PBKS)
Yuzvendra Chahal1 (Mumbai Indians - 2013), 3rd IPL final

Trump cards

Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians and featured in only one league game. He appeared in two IPL finals, for RCB in 2016 and for RR in 2022. He took one wicket apiece in both the finals.

Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 65 for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in a losing cause in the 2020 final. He was at the non-striker's end when Venkatesh Iyer hit the winning run for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in last year's final.

Former RCB players

Yuzvendra Chahal, Vysakh Vijaykumar, Kyle Jamieson and Marcus Stoinis played for RCB in the past.

