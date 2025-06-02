Subscribe

IPL 2025 final: How many titles have the RCB squad members won with other teams? All you need to know

RCB's first-choice bowlers have all won an IPL title with five different teams.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published2 Jun 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood has never lost the final of a major tournament in his entire professional career.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood has never lost the final of a major tournament in his entire professional career.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday). RCB are playing an IPL final for the first time since 2016. Rajat Patidar, the current RCB captain, made his IPL debut only in 2021. RCB may have won zero IPL titles, but the squad members have won plenty of IPL titles with other teams.

IPL title-winning and final experience, Key members

PlayerTitles and finals
Virat Kohli0 (4th IPL final - 2009, 2011, 2016, 2025)
Phil Salt1 (Kolkata Knight Riders - 2024)
Rajat Patidar0 (Maiden IPL final)
Mayank Agarwal0 (3rd IPL final, 2011, 2017, 2025)
Jitesh Sharma0 (Maiden IPL final)
Romario Shepherd0 (Maiden IPL final)
Tim David0 (Maiden IPL final)
Liam Livingstone0 (Maiden IPL final)
Krunal Pandya3 (Mumbai Indians - 2015, 2017, 2019)
Suyash Sharma1 (Kolkata Knight Riders - 2024)
Yash Dayal1 (Gujarat Titans - 2022)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar1 (Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2016)
Josh Hazlewood1 (Chennai Super Kings - 2021)

RCB's title-winning bowling attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the purple cap in 2016. His tight bowling in the final against RCB was invaluable. He conceded just 25 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.25. In a chase of 209, RCB scored 25 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four overs and smashed 175 runs in the other 16 overs. Krunal Pandya was the player of the match in the final of IPL 2017. Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler for CSK in the 2021 final. Yash Dayal provided the first breakthrough in the 2022 final in Ahmedabad, the venue for this year's final. His stocks have gone up after bowling a stellar final over to MS Dhoni in two consecutive seasons.

Suyash Sharma played only two matches in 2024 for KKR and failed to take a single wicket. Yet, it doesn't matter. He has the experience of being a part of a title-winning squad.

Virat Kohli's big game experience

Virat Kohli was the player of the match in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. Kohli scored 75 off 59 and was adjudged the player of the match in Barbados. He also scored a vital 35 off 49 balls in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Former Punjab Kings players

Mayank Agarwal captained Punjab Kings in 2022. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma represented PBKS till IPL 2024.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
