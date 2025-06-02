IPL 2025 final: How many titles have the RCB squad members won with other teams? All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday). RCB are playing an IPL final for the first time since 2016. Rajat Patidar, the current RCB captain, made his IPL debut only in 2021. RCB may have won zero IPL titles, but the squad members have won plenty of IPL titles with other teams.

IPL title-winning and final experience, Key members

Player Titles and finals Virat Kohli 0 (4th IPL final - 2009, 2011, 2016, 2025) Phil Salt 1 (Kolkata Knight Riders - 2024) Rajat Patidar 0 (Maiden IPL final) Mayank Agarwal 0 (3rd IPL final, 2011, 2017, 2025) Jitesh Sharma 0 (Maiden IPL final) Romario Shepherd 0 (Maiden IPL final) Tim David 0 (Maiden IPL final) Liam Livingstone 0 (Maiden IPL final) Krunal Pandya 3 (Mumbai Indians - 2015, 2017, 2019) Suyash Sharma 1 (Kolkata Knight Riders - 2024) Yash Dayal 1 (Gujarat Titans - 2022) Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 (Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2016) Josh Hazlewood 1 (Chennai Super Kings - 2021)

RCB's title-winning bowling attack Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the purple cap in 2016. His tight bowling in the final against RCB was invaluable. He conceded just 25 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.25. In a chase of 209, RCB scored 25 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four overs and smashed 175 runs in the other 16 overs. Krunal Pandya was the player of the match in the final of IPL 2017. Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler for CSK in the 2021 final. Yash Dayal provided the first breakthrough in the 2022 final in Ahmedabad, the venue for this year's final. His stocks have gone up after bowling a stellar final over to MS Dhoni in two consecutive seasons.

Suyash Sharma played only two matches in 2024 for KKR and failed to take a single wicket. Yet, it doesn't matter. He has the experience of being a part of a title-winning squad.

Virat Kohli's big game experience Virat Kohli was the player of the match in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. Kohli scored 75 off 59 and was adjudged the player of the match in Barbados. He also scored a vital 35 off 49 balls in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Former Punjab Kings players Mayank Agarwal captained Punjab Kings in 2022. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma represented PBKS till IPL 2024.