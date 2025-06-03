IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS; Cut-off times, over reductions and other playing conditions explained.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings play the final of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad tonight (June 3). Here is an explainer about the playing conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Playing Conditions The final of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad witnessed severe disruptions due to rain. The match was played on the reserve day, which also faced a rain delay. CSK's target was revised to 171 from 15 overs. Weather forecasters have predicted a 6% chance of rain in Ahmedabad for today.

What if it rains? Cut-off time for a full 20-over-per-side game to start: 9:30 PM

What's the over rate reduction rule? One over will be reduced for the loss of every four minutes and 15 seconds (255 seconds).

What's the cut-off time for a 5-over-per-side game to start? 11:56 PM

What's the cut-off time to play a super over to determine the winner? 12:50 AM

What if no play is possible on June 3? June 4 will be used as the reserve day.

What will happen if no play is possible on June 4 also? Punjab Kings will be declared as winners according to 16.11.2 in the playing conditions.

If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs, within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.

Number of overs-per-side on the reserve day If the match gets called off without a ball being bowled, a full 20 overs-per-side match will be played on the reserve day