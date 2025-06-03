IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS; Former PBKS opener Virender Sehwag predicts RCB to win the title, albeit with a twist

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are batting first against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

Virender Sehwag, former Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings opener, was asked on the Cricbuzz show to predict the winner of the final. Sehwag gave a predictably unpredictable response.

The dashing opener predicted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the title, albeit with a twist.

Virender Sehwag's recent predictions Virender Sehwag predicted Gujarat Titans to win the eliminator and Mumbai Indians to win the Qualifier 2, and both those predictions turned out to be incorrect.

Sehwag said that he is applying the same logic. “I supported MI to win the Qualifier 2; they lost. So I'm saying RCB will win. Let's see,” quipped the dashing opener.

One can expect Sehwag to have some soft corner for the Punjab Kings, with whom he reached the IPL 2014 final. His 122 off 58 in the Qualifier 2 game against CSK in 2014 remains the 2nd highest individual score in IPL playoffs.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

RCB - 190/9 (20) New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson removed the dangerous opener Phil Salt for 16 runs in the 2nd over of the match. Mayank Agarwal got out for 24 runs in Yuzvendra Chahal's opening over. Captain Rajat Patidar got out to Kyle Jamieson's superb yorker for 26 runs. Virat Kohli, the talismanic superstar, scored a scratchy 43 off 35 balls, scoring just 3 fours. Jitesh Sharma's quickfire 24 off 10 balls was curtailed by Vyshak Vijaykumar. RCB had four partnerships in excess of 35 runs, but none of those partnerships crossed 40 runs.

Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets for Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh conceded just 3 runs and took 3 wickets in the final over.