IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS; Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty cheer for RCB in Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend 190 against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cheers for RCB with wife Akshata Murty.

“This is incredible; this is absolutely electric; this is my first time here; the crowd is incredible; I have never experienced cricket like this,” Rishi Sunak told the interviewers at the innings break.

RCB - 190/9 (20) New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson removed the dangerous opener Phil Salt for 16 runs in the 2nd over of the match. Mayank Agarwal got out for 24 runs in Yuzvendra Chahal's opening over. Captain Rajat Patidar got out to Kyle Jamieson's superb yorker for 26 runs. Virat Kohli, the talismanic superstar, scored a scratchy 43 off 35 balls, scoring just 3 fours. Jitesh Sharma's quickfire 24 off 10 balls was curtailed by Vyshak Vijaykumar. RCB had four partnerships in excess of 35 runs, but none of those partnerships crossed 40 runs.

Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets for Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh conceded just 3 runs and took 3 wickets in the final over.