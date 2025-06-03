IPL 2025 Final: Shankar Mahadevan to headline closing ceremony with tribute to Armed Forces - Full list of performers

The Indian Premier League ends today, June 3, and history will be created at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2025 final will be played by two teams who have never won a title, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Punjab Kings at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

IPL 2025 closing ceremony Before the main event, that is the final, fans in Ahmedabad will be treated to a glittering closing ceremony.

Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform a heartfelt musical tribute to the Indian armed forces, who were involved in Operation Sindoor. His act will also pay respects to the martyrs of the Pahalgam attack.

Also performing on the night are Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla, who will light up the stage with their high-tempo performances.

Also Read | What RCB should do to win maiden IPL 2025 title vs Punjab Kings — details

The Indian Premier League's official account took to X to share details of the headline act, writing, "A Grand Final. A Grander Salute. As the final chapter of TATAIPL 2025 unfolds, we take a moment to applaud our nation’s true heroes, the Indian Armed Forces.

“Get ready to witness an unforgettable evening where patriotism takes centre stage and music moves the soul, with the legendary Shankar Mahadevan.”

IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS By the time the final ball is bowled in the IPL 2025, we will see a new champion crowned as winners of the T20 league.