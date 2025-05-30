IPL 2025 final: Three Army Chiefs unlikely to attend closing ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 3 - Report

Three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces, who were invited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council for the final match on June 3, are unlikely to attend the event according to a report.

The Army chiefs were invited as a part of tribute to Operation Sindoor - the military operation in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir region that killed 26 civilians. Based on a NDTV report, the Army chiefs will not be present for the game.

The IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified for the final after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

RCB will face either Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans or Punjab Kings in the summit clash. “The BCCI salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces and honour our heroes," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had told TOI.

IPL 2025 resumes on after week-long pause Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 closing ceremony will also feature performances by the military bands along with other prominent singers on board. Earlier, the IPL 2025 had to be stopped for a week due to Operation Sindoor. It resumes on May 17 after the ceasefire was agreed by both India and Pakistan.

The BCCI too recognised the efforts of Indian Arme forces on resumption of IPL as the players sang National Anthems before the start of several matches. Messages of 'Thank you, armed forces' were displayed on the giant screens.