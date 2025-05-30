IPL 2025 final tickets: How to buy passes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for fourth final - Step-by-step guide

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League, their fourth in IPL history, as they crushed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets on Monday.

RCB coasted to victory with 10 overs to spare as they knocked off PBKS's target of 102 with utmost ease, in the Qualifier 1 match at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur.

How to buy IPL 2025 final tickets? There are three options for IPL 2025 fans to purchase tickets for the final, which will see RCB gunning for their first title in the history of the competition.

Official Partner: Fans can purchase their tickets for the June 3 summit clash through District by Zomato. They are the official ticketing partners for IPL fans for the playoff stage and the final. They opened sales on May 27 itself and tickets for the final could be gone soon as the demand is high. RuPay cardholders: IPL fans with RuPay cards had an exlcusive window of 24 hours on May 26 to grab their passes for the Qualifier 2 match, scheduled for June 1, and the final. IPL 2025 As of writing this article, only RCB have booked their tickets for the June 3 final with a thumping victory on Thursday against PBKS.

May 30, today, will see Mumbai Indians takes on the Gujarat Titans in the do-or-die Eliminator clash at the New PCA stadium in Mullanpur.

The winner of this clash will take on PBKS in the Qualifier 2 match, which is on June 1, Sunday, while the loser of the game will go back home empty handed.