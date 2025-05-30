IPL 2025 final tickets: How to buy passes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for fourth final - Step-by-step guide

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League, their fourth in IPL history, as they crushed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets on Monday.
RCB coasted to victory with 10 overs to spare as they knocked off PBKS's target of 102 with utmost ease, in the Qualifier 1 match at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur.
There are three options for IPL 2025 fans to purchase tickets for the final, which will see RCB gunning for their first title in the history of the competition.
As of writing this article, only RCB have booked their tickets for the June 3 final with a thumping victory on Thursday against PBKS.
May 30, today, will see Mumbai Indians takes on the Gujarat Titans in the do-or-die Eliminator clash at the New PCA stadium in Mullanpur.
The winner of this clash will take on PBKS in the Qualifier 2 match, which is on June 1, Sunday, while the loser of the game will go back home empty handed.
The winner of the Qualifier 2 match will set a final date against RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
