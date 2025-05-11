IPL 2025 final to be moved from Kolkata to Ahmedabad due to rain threat: Reports

The final of the Indian Premier League 2025 might see a change in the venue, in addition to the change in date. Inclement weather is believed to be the reason for the change in venue, according to PTI reporters. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is believed to be the frontrunner to host the final.

Advertisement

The home venue of the defending champions hosting the final has been the norm in IPL. Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the home venue of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, was originally scheduled to host the final on May 25. Hosting the final on May 25 is out of the question, given the one-week suspension of the league from May 9 due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. The two countries agreed to have a ceasefire on May 10. However, the availability of overseas players and other logistical issues mean that the league is expected to resume on May 15 or May 16.

‘No decision has been taken yet’ - Rajiv Shukla Speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI), Rajiv Shukla, the vice-president of BCCI said that no decision has been taken yet.

Advertisement

"No decision has been taken yet. The BCCI officials are working on the situation. The tournament was suspended for a week, and yesterday there was a ceasefire. The tournament will be restarted soon"

Also Read | New Zealand A awarded five penalty runs against Bangladesh A: Watch video

Weather threat According to AccuWeather, there is a high chance of precipitation in Kolkata during the final week of May.

Advertisement

Date Chance of Rain Chance of Thunderstorms May 25 (Sunday) 70 % 40 % May 30 (Friday) 61 % 34 % May 31 (Saturday) 55 % 33 % June 1 (Sunday) 40 % 20 %