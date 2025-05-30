IPL 2025: From Jos Buttler to Will Jacks, a look at key players who will miss GT vs MI Eliminator clash

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be playing the Eliminator game at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh without the services of several key players.

English contingent Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler and Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks are part of the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Buttler scored 37 off 32, whereas Jacks made 39* off 24 in the first ODI, played in Birmingham. England's 400/8 with a highest individual score of 82 by RCB's Jacob Bethell is the first ever ODI match to witness a team scoring 400 runs without an individual century.

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) - Buttler scored 538 runs at an average of 59.8 in 13 innings this season.

Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) - Jacks scored 233 runs and took 6 wickets in the league stage. The English all-rounder also won the player of the match award on two occasions.

South African contingent Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada have left for South Africa to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia.

Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians) - Ryan Rickelton's 388 runs at a strike rate of 151 was bettered by only one Mumbai Indians batter in the league stage. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 640 runs in IPL 2025.

Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians) - Bosch played only three matches in IPL 2025, scoring 47 runs and taking one wicket.

Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) - Rabada took 2 wickets in the four matches he played this season.

Replacement options: Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis has been roped in as the replacement.

Kagiso Rabada - Gerald Coetzee took Rabada's spot in the final league game.

Replacement signings: Mumbai Indians Will Jacks - Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (left-hand batter, off-spinner)

Corbin Bosch - England pacer Richard Gleeson (Right-arm pace)

Ryan Rickelton - England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow