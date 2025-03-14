IPL 2025: Full list of all 10 captains and squads for Indian Premier League season 18

Delhi Capitals have named Axar Patel as their captain, making them last team to announce their skipper for the upcoming season of IPL. Notably, IPL 2025 will begin on 22 March with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Benglauru.Ahead of the start of cash rich league, here's a look at the captains and squads of all the 10 IPL team this year.

Also Read | Axar Patel lauds Rohit Sharma’s greatness after Champions Trophy 2025 win

Dharamshala, May 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel celebrates a wicket in a match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Digital Restriction)

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals Captain: Delhi Capitals have appointed Axar Patel as their captain for the IPL season 18.

DC Squad: KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad fields the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP/File)

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings captain: CSK had continued to go with the strategy of a young Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side under the aegis of MS Dhoni.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad,(C), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Gujarat Titans captain: Gujart Titans are continuing with Shubman Gill as their captain for IPL 2025 season.

GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohmmad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R. Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders captain: KKR have decided to go with the experienced leadership of Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2025 while appointing Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy.

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians captain: Hardik Pandya continues to enjoy the confidence of Mumbai management and will be the captain of the side for IPL 2025 season.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

Injury replacements: Allah Ghazanfar and Lizaad Williams were replaced by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Corbin Bosch.

Lucknow Super Giants captain: LSG will play under the leadership of Rishabh Pant after acquiring the batter for a mammoth sum of ₹27 crore.

LSG squad: Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh, Mayank Yadav

Punjab Kings captain: Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the captain of Punjab Kings after buying the batter at a price of ₹26.75 cr at the auctions.

PBKS squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals captain: Rajasthan Royals are sticking with the tried and tested captaincy of Sanju Samson who has led them from the front in the last few seasons.

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain: Rajat Patidar has been shown immense faith by the RCB management as they opted for him to lead the side despite Virat Kohli being in their squad.

RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Advertisement

SunRisers Hyderabad captain: Veteran captain Pat Cummins will continue to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad.