IPL 2025 gets called off amid war-like situation between India and Pakistan as Indian Army stays on high alert

Amid the war-like situation between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 has been suspended indefinitely, PTI reported, citing a BCCI official. Political tensions between the neighbouring nations show no signs of easing.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," the BCCI official told PTI.

The cricket tournament was nearing its playoff phase as the final was scheduled to take place on May 25 in Kolkata. On May 9, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were set to face each other at the Ekana Stadium.

On May 8, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to security concerns.

India-Pakistan tension On May 8, the Indian Army earlier shot down over 50 Pakistani drones at night during a large counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders. Pakistan had tried to send swarm drones into India but failed.

Indian Army Air Defence units acted quickly and neutralised the drones in areas like Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota and Pathankot.

The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan is a result of what happened on April 22. Militants attacked Baisaran Valley in Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Armed with rifles, they checked religion by IDs or prayers and shot non-Muslims. India blamed Pakistan for nurturing terror camps. Later, India launched military attacks in Pakistan and Pak-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) to destroy terror camps.

PBKS vs DC match called off On May 8, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was stopped after 10.1 overs due to rising border tensions. Floodlights were turned off, and fans were told to leave the stadium.

At first, it was reported that the match stopped due to a floodlight malfunction. Later, the actual reason was revealed.

Officials acted quickly after reports of aerial threats near Pathankot, just 90 km away. Players were safely taken off the field as panic spread across the ground.

