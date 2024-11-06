IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell breaks silence after ‘beautiful’ RCB exit, says ‘it was a great franchise to play for’

Glenn Maxwell is the fifth-highest run-getter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League.

Written By Koushik Paul
Published6 Nov 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell played 52 matches for RCB in IPL, scoring 1266 runs.
Glenn Maxwell played 52 matches for RCB in IPL, scoring 1266 runs. (X (@mufaddal_vohra))

Dashing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell described his exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as ‘beautiful’ after the franchise retained just three players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which is slated to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Unlike some of the other franchises in the league, RCB retained only three players - Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar.

Having joined RCB in 2021, Maxwell proved to be a vital cog in the middle-order in the past four seasons, out of which the franchise made it to the playoffs thrice. Breaking his silence for the first time since the exit, Maxwell stated he had half an hour of discussion with RCB Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, and head coach Andy Flower.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul at RCB? Dale Steyn picks favourite

“I got a phone call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. I sat there on a zoom call, and they sort of explained to me the decision not to be retained,” Maxwell said on ESPNcricinfo's Around the Wicket. “And, it was actually a really beautiful exit meeting, if that could be possible.

“We ended up talking about the game for about half an hour and talking about their strategy and what they were looking to get to do, going forward. So, I was really happy with that,” added the Australian, who is RCB’s fifth-highest run getter with 1266 runs from 52 matches.

Also Read | Great players don’t take very long: Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli’s form | Exclusive

Not only Maxwell added fire-power in RCB’s batting but also added depth during crunch situations. His 77 of 44 balls against Rajasthan Royalsand 78 off 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 are some of his best in the IPL, wearing the RCB jersey.

Wouldn't say my RCB journey's over: Glenn Maxwell

Having said that, Maxwell stated he would certainly rejoin the franchise if RCB bids for him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. “Completely understand, what the direction they're heading in. They went with three unions to build that core. And, yeah, hopefully their overseas can complement, those locals.

Also Read | ’Let me remind you of Rishabh Pant...’: Virat, Rohit get schooled by Kaif

“Yeah, I wouldn't say my RCB journey's over, but, yeah, I'd certainly love to get back there. It was a great franchise to play for and really enjoyed my time there," Maxwell said.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell breaks silence after ‘beautiful’ RCB exit, says ‘it was a great franchise to play for’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.80
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.75 (0.36%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.90
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.6 (1.05%)

    Infosys share price

    1,825.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.2 (4.06%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.6 (1.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.10
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.1 (4.3%)

    EPL share price

    269.40
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    7.4 (2.82%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    379.45
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.05 (2.72%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.80
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.62%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.45 (-8.3%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    404.05
    03:16 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -13.2 (-3.16%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,186.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -309.5 (-2.95%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    655.05
    03:16 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.6 (-2.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,676.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1280 (8.89%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,276.25
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    244.35 (8.06%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.