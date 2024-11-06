IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell breaks silence after ‘beautiful’ RCB exit, says ‘it was a great franchise to play for’

Dashing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell described his exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as ‘beautiful’ after the franchise retained just three players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which is slated to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Unlike some of the other franchises in the league, RCB retained only three players - Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar.

Having joined RCB in 2021, Maxwell proved to be a vital cog in the middle-order in the past four seasons, out of which the franchise made it to the playoffs thrice. Breaking his silence for the first time since the exit, Maxwell stated he had half an hour of discussion with RCB Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, and head coach Andy Flower.

“I got a phone call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. I sat there on a zoom call, and they sort of explained to me the decision not to be retained,” Maxwell said on ESPNcricinfo's Around the Wicket. “And, it was actually a really beautiful exit meeting, if that could be possible.

“We ended up talking about the game for about half an hour and talking about their strategy and what they were looking to get to do, going forward. So, I was really happy with that,” added the Australian, who is RCB’s fifth-highest run getter with 1266 runs from 52 matches.

Not only Maxwell added fire-power in RCB’s batting but also added depth during crunch situations. His 77 of 44 balls against Rajasthan Royalsand 78 off 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 are some of his best in the IPL, wearing the RCB jersey.

Wouldn't say my RCB journey's over: Glenn Maxwell Having said that, Maxwell stated he would certainly rejoin the franchise if RCB bids for him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. “Completely understand, what the direction they're heading in. They went with three unions to build that core. And, yeah, hopefully their overseas can complement, those locals.