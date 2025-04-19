IPL GT vs DC: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Gujarat take on Delhi at Narendra Modi Stadium

On April 19, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action is set to begin at 3:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s GT vs DC match.

KL Rahul Tonight, KL Rahul is a key fantasy pick for the Delhi Capitals due to his stellar consistency and current form. With 238 runs in just 5 innings, including scores of 93(53) and 77(51), he’s among the tournament’s top 10 run-scorers despite fewer matches.

Rahul’s calm, composed starts and ability to anchor or accelerate make him a crucial asset. Against Gujarat’s bowling attack, his technique and temperament will be vital. As DC sit on top of the table, his top-order stability could be the difference-maker in today’s high-stakes afternoon clash at Ahmedabad.

Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan is a must-have fantasy pick for GT tonight, thanks to his superb consistency this IPL. With 329 runs in just 6 innings, including four fifties, he’s the second-highest run-scorer of the season. His fluent knocks like 82(53) vs RR and 74(41) vs PBKS prove he anchors the innings and accelerates when needed.

Sudharsan is also effective against both spin and pace, making him reliable across conditions. In home conditions at Ahmedabad, expect him to once again play a key role in Gujarat’s top-order. He’s a safe, high-return fantasy choice.

Jake Fraser-McGurk Jake Fraser-McGurk has shown glimpses of explosive potential but hasn’t yet lived up to expectations this IPL. His best knock so far has been 38 off 32 balls vs SRH. But, apart from that, he’s had a string of low scores, including ducks against CSK and MI, and just 1(2) vs LSG.

Despite the poor returns, he opens the batting and plays an aggressive brand of cricket for Delhi. This makes him a high-risk, high-reward fantasy pick. If he gets going, he can do damage quickly. Want to take the risk?

Axar Patel Axar Patel remains a crucial all-rounder and fantasy asset for Delhi Capitals. With the bat, he’s chipped in consistently, smashing 34(14) vs RR, 21(14) vs CSK and 22(11) vs LSG.

While his recent bowling form hasn’t yielded many wickets (just 1/23 vs RR being his best in six games), he’s remained economical in spells like 0/19 vs MI and 0/18 vs LSG. Despite the dip in wickets, his all-round contributions make him fantasy-relevant every match.

Jos Buttler Jos Buttler is a top fantasy choice tonight. The English batter has been a major contributor for GT in recent matches. He smashed two brilliant knocks, 73(39) vs RCB and 54(33) vs PBKS. Even his 39(24) vs MI and 36(25) vs RR were impactful.

