IPL GT vs DC match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; it’s Shubman Gill against Axar Patel at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 today (April 19). The 35th match of this season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 3:30 PM.

Advertisement

GT, led by Shubman Gill, are sitting at number 3 on the points table. They have secured just 4 wins in 6 matches so far. DC have secured 5 wins in 6 matches. Axar Patel’s boys are on top of the points table.

GT vs DC: Head-to-Head Gujarat and Delhi have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. DC have won 3 times while GT have won twice.

In IPL 2024, these two teams played twice against each other. Delhi won both matches, one by 6 wickets and the other by 4 runs.

GT vs DC: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s GT vs DC match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT calls Delhi Capitals “balanced and confident”. “Axar Patel’s captaincy has clicked, the bowling has been disciplined, and their batting order has found a rhythm,” it says.

Advertisement

The OpenAI tool expects the GT vs DC to be a high-scoring game. “Slight edge to DC — but only just. Could go down to the final over,” it predicts.

According to Google Gemini, the Ahmedabad pitch will play a crucial role. While DC has a slightly better win record, GT will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage and build momentum.

Nevertheless, it puts Delhi Capitals' superior form ahead and predicts the Capitals will win tonight.

Grok considers DC’s consistency to be a key factor tonight. At the same time, playing at home gives the Titans an advantage. As Delhi has proved themselves to be adaptable to away venues, it predicts Axar Patel’s boys are more likely to win today’s match.

Advertisement

GT vs DC: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel (C), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler