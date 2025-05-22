GT vs LSG match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Gujarat Titans clash with Lucknow Super Giants

On May 22, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s GT vs LSG match.

Shubman Gill Shubman Gill is a top fantasy pick tonight because he’s been in red-hot form this IPL season. He has scored 601 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 60.10 and a strike rate of 155.70.

With six fifties and a high score of 93*, the Gujarat captain is currently the second-highest run-scorer and just behind Sai Sudharsan in the Orange Cap race.

Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan is another must-have fantasy pick tonight. He’s currently wearing the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 with 617 runs in 12 matches, including a century (108*) and five fifties.

His average stands at 56.09, and he’s striking at 157.00. He has been one of the most consistent and explosive batters this season. With 68 fours and 20 sixes, he’s a reliable point-scorer in fantasy cricket.

Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran has been in explosive form in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, he has scored 455 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 197.83 and an average of 41.36.

His highest score this season is 87 not out, and he has hit 4 fifties, 40 fours, and a massive 35 sixes. He’s also taken 8 catches. With such powerful numbers, he’s a top fantasy pick.

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan has had a quiet IPL 2025 season by his standards. In 12 matches, he’s taken 8 wickets from 45 overs, with a best of 2/25. His economy rate is 9.00, and his bowling average is 50.63.

He’s been expensive and less effective this year. However, he might still be a tactical pick due to his experience and wicket-taking ability in big games. He is a key fantasy pick tonight.

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant’s IPL 2025 campaign has been forgettable so far, with just 135 runs from 12 matches at an average of 12.27. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter is known for turning matches single-handedly. He hasn’t lived up to expectations this season.