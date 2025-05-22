GT vs LSG match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; Gujarat look to stay on top as Lucknow play for pride

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants today (May 22) in IPL 2025. The 64th match of this season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, are on top of the points table, with 9 wins in 12 matches. The Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, are at number 7 with 5 wins out of 12 matches.

While Lucknow have nothing to lose, they will play this match for honour. The Titans, on the other hand, will try to seal another win to remain on top to enjoy the privilege of having two chances in the playoffs.

GT vs LSG: Head-to-Head GT and LSG have played 6 IPL matches against each other so far. Gujarat have won 4 and Lucknow 2. Their last encounter was in IPL 2025 itself when LSG won by 6 wickets.

GT vs LSG: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025.

“With strong form and momentum, Gujarat are clear favourites. But Lucknow, playing freely, could be dangerous spoilers. Expect a close contest — yet Gujarat may just edge through,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, GT will win comfortably.

“While LSG did pull off a win against GT earlier this season and have "nothing to lose", GT's overwhelming form, home advantage and the immense motivation to secure the top spot make them the overwhelming favourites,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, GT are clear favourites because of their form, home advantage and balanced squad.

“Their batting firepower and bowling depth outmatch LSG, who are playing for pride but lack consistency,” it adds.

GT vs LSG: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Rashid Khan (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, R Sai Kishore

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler