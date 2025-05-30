GT vs MI Eliminator today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Gujarat and Mumbai eye IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

On May 30, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face each other in the Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s GT vs MI match.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill Shubman Gill is a must-have fantasy pick for tonight’s Eliminator. He has scored 649 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 54.08 and a strike rate of 156.39, making him the second-highest run-scorer this season.

With six fifties and a high score of 93*, he brings both consistency and aggression. As captain of Gujarat Titans, he’s likely to bat deep and anchor the innings under pressure. His current form and experience in knockouts make him a strong choice.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav is a must-have fantasy pick for tonight’s IPL Eliminator. He has scored 640 runs in 14 matches at a superb average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.98, making him one of the most reliable batters this season.

Advertisement

With five half-centuries and 32 sixes, he’s delivered explosive finishes and match-winning knocks. Currently third in the Orange Cap race, Surya has remained unbeaten five times. Expect him to continue his red-hot form against Gujarat’s bowling unit in this high-pressure knockout clash.

Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025 with 679 runs in 14 matches, including a brilliant 108 as his highest score. He averages 52.23 with a strong strike rate of 155.38, showing both control and aggression at the top.

With 1 century and 5 half-centuries, he has delivered match-winning knocks regularly. His ability to handle pressure and build partnerships makes him a key fantasy pick tonight.

Tilak Varma Tilak Varma is a smart pick in today’s fantasy contest. Though his recent form has dipped, he still holds an IPL 2025 average above 30 with two solid fifties, scoring 59 and 56 in earlier games. His strike rate of 131.73 allows him to score quickly once settled.

Advertisement

Also Read | Punjab back to drawing board with IPL hopes alive despite thrashing

If Mumbai Indians promote him slightly up the order, he has the ability to anchor or accelerate as per the match situation. A talented left-hander with good range against both spin and pace, Tilak might just deliver the surprise impact fantasy players often hope for.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah remains one of the sharpest weapons in Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack. With 17 wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2025, his average of 14.65 and economy rate of only 6.33 stand out in this high-scoring season. His best spell of 4/22 came against LSG.

Despite not bowling in all games, he ranks sixth in the Purple Cap race. His accuracy in the powerplay and death-overs makes him a must-have fantasy pick. Bumrah’s consistency and ability to take key wickets under pressure make him a reliable choice for tonight’s Eliminator against Gujarat.