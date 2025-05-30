GT vs MI Eliminator today: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; Shubman Gill’s Gujarat face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Mumbai Indians today (May 30) in IPL 2025 Eliminator. The match, which will decide who’ll play against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, also known as New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mullanpur. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Gujarat, in their 3 IPL appearances, have reached the final twice. They have played 3 playoff matches (excluding finals) and won twice, having an excellent winning rate of 66.67%.

Mumbai, one of the most successful IPL teams with 5 trophies, have played 14 playoff matches (excluding finals) and won 8 of those, having a winning rate of 57.14%. Mumbai reached IPL finals 6 times and won 5.

GT vs MI Eliminator: Head-to-Head Gujarat and Mumbai have played 7 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won 5 and MI 2. In IPL 2025, these teams faced twice; Shubman Gill’s team won both.

These two teams have 1 knockout match against each other so far. Mumbai, led by Hardik Pandya, clashed with Gujarat in 2023 Qualifier 2 and lost by 62 runs.

GT vs MI Eliminator: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s GT vs MI Eliminator in IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, tonight’s Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is set to be a fiery showdown. But, Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge based on recent dominance and match-ups.

“Gujarat Titans to win a tense contest and advance to Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings. But—if MI’s top-order explodes and Bumrah gets early breakthroughs, it could swing in their favour,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, GT have the edge because of superior head-to-head record against MI, particularly in high-pressure games, and their more consistent overall performance this season.

“They will likely leverage their strong batting order and well-balanced bowling to secure a spot in Qualifier 2.” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, GT hold a slight edge due to their head-to-head dominance (5-2, including 2-0 in 2025) and superior batting form.

“Their 66.67% playoff win rate (vs. MI’s 57.14%) and familiarity with MI’s tactics (beating them in 2023 Qualifier 2) bolster their case,” it says.

The AI tool predicts, “However, MI’s bowling strength and knockout pedigree (5 titles) make them a threat, especially if Bumrah and Boult strike early.”

GT vs MI Eliminator: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

GT vs MI Eliminator: Who’ll win? According to MyKhel, GT will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Mumbai have a 59% chance of winning this match.

