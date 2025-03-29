GT vs MI: 5 Key players to watch today as Gujarat Titans clash with Mumbai Indians

On March 29, Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s GT vs MI match.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill showed flashes of brilliance in Gujarat Titans’ last match against Punjab Kings, smashing 33 off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 235.71. Although GT fell short by 11 runs, Gill’s explosive start kept them in the chase.

Across his IPL career, the GT captain has amassed 3,249 runs in 104 matches at an impressive average of 37.78, including 20 fifties and 4 centuries. His consistency and ability to accelerate in the powerplay make him a key player against Mumbai Indians tonight. GT will be counting on their skipper to deliver once again.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav managed just 29 off 26 balls against CSK in Mumbai Indians’ opening match, but as the team’s stand-in captain for that game, he showed calm under pressure. His strike rotation was on point despite losing quick wickets.

Across his IPL career, Surya has scored 3,623 runs at an average of 32.35 and a healthy strike rate of 144.98. Known for his 360-degree stroke play, he has 24 half-centuries and 2 centuries to his name. Against Gujarat Titans, his ability to accelerate in the middle overs and pierce the gaps makes him a major threat.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya returns as captain of Mumbai Indians in their second IPL 2025 match, adding immense value with his all-round capabilities. Though this will be his first game of the season, Hardik’s IPL record makes him a game-changer.

He has amassed 2,525 runs at a strike rate of 145.62, including 10 fifties and 136 sixes. As a bowler, he’s claimed 64 wickets at a decent strike rate of 22.16. His finishing ability and knack for breakthroughs make him vital against Gujarat Titans, his former team. Expect him to bring both fire and leadership to the field.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan picked up the crucial wicket of Priyansh Arya in Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 opener against Punjab Kings. Arya was going strong with 47 off 22 balls, but Rashid had him caught by Sai Sudharsan. While his 1/48 in 4 overs was expensive, he remains one of GT’s trump cards.

With 150 wickets in 122 IPL matches, Rashid’s ability to break partnerships makes him vital. Against Mumbai Indians tonight, GT will again look to him to make an impact with his experience and game-changing leg-spin.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler showed glimpses of his devastating best with a fluent 54 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings, striking four boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 163.64.

Though his knock couldn’t take Gujarat Titans over the line, it underlined his match-winning potential. With 3,636 IPL runs at a strike rate nearing 148, including 7 centuries, Buttler remains GT’s trump card.

