GT vs MI: Who’ll win today’s Gujarat vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will have their second IPL 2025 encounter today (March 29). The ninth match of this season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and start at 7:30 PM.

GT vs MI: Head-to-Head GT and MI have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. Gujarat have won 3 games and Mumbai 2.

In IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans locked horns with Mumbai Indians only once and won the encounter by 6 runs.

GT vs MI: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s DC vs LSG match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “MI have been off to a shaky start this season, with their middle order not quite firing and bowling looking inconsistent. On the other hand, GT—especially under Shubman Gill’s leadership—have shown better adaptability and depth. Add to that the Ahmedabad crowd behind them, and it gives them a definite edge.”

“Unless someone like Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya pulls off a blinder, GT should take this one,” it added.

Google Gemini predicts GT to win. “GT have a slight advantage in this match, primarily due to the home ground factor and their generally more stable team structure at the moment. MI's explosive potential can never be discounted, but they might still be ironing out some kinks,” it says.

Grok predicts, “Mumbai Indians win. GT’s bowling won’t hold up against MI’s batsmen, and Bumrah will nick key wickets. Expect a 10-15 run chase victory or 4-5 wickets defending. GT’s home crowd won’t save them today, MI’s got the edge.”

GT vs MI: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (VC)

GT vs MI: Who’ll win? CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Mumbai Indians have a 52% chance of winning. We, too, predict MI’s win tonight.