IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Why Vignesh Puthur is not playing against Gujarat Titans after impressive debut? Curious fans react

Vignesh Puthur, who was Mumbai Indians's best performer against Chennai Super Kings, was left out against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He has not even been included in the list of Impact Players for Mumbai Indians. 

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published29 Mar 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Chennai: Mumbai Indians' Vignesh Puthur celebrates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI03_23_2025_000417B)
Chennai: Mumbai Indians’ Vignesh Puthur celebrates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI03_23_2025_000417B)(PTI)

Vignesh Puthur, one of the positives for Mumbai Indians from their defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was left out of the playing XI against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans lost their respective opening matches.

Having picked up an impressive 3/32 against CSK, Vignesh Puthur's exclusion from the Mumbai Indians playing XI raised quite a few eyebrows. He was also not included in the impact player's list.

Also Read | WATCH: MS Dhoni makes Vignesh Puthur’s dream IPL debut unforgettable

Surprisingly, Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, who missed the game against CSK due to suspension, did not provide any update about Vignesh Puthur's exclusion at the time of toss. Although, there hasn't been any official update about the Kerala spinner, one might assume the 24-year-old is either dealing with an injury or is unwell.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have also left out Will Jacks and Robin Minz from the last game. While Hardik Pandya replaced the Jharkhand wicketkeeper, the five-time champions have brought in Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in place of Will Jacks.

Vignesh Puthur's impressive debut

Making his IPL debut, Vignesh Puthur gave some hope to the Mumbai faithful, while defending a modest total of 155/9 against CSK last Sunday (Mach 23). He took the wickets of Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube to literally choke CSK at one stage before Rachin Ravindra produced a rescue act.

Also Read | Watch: Stephen Fleming’s bold assertion after RCB loss; ‘Just see the end…’

Here's how fans reacted to Puthur's exclusion

However, the exclusion of Vignesh Puthur got netizens curious.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

