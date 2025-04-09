IPL 2025, GT vs RR: Jofra Archer gets Shubman Gill with a peach, bowls tournament’s fastest ball

Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Jofra Archer is the true testament to the most-used adage. Archer started the 18th edition of Indian Premier League on an ignominious note, by conceding the most expensive figures (0/76), against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It got slightly better against Kolkata Knight Riders, going for 33 runs in 2.3 overs. The wicket-maiden over to start proceedings against CSK was the switch Archer desperately needed to flick.

Jofra Archer dismissed Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill with a peach, clocking 147.7 kilometres per hour. Shubman Gill departed for just two runs. Archer also bowled the fastest ball of the tournament to GT opener Sai Sudharsan. The final ball of the first over was clocked at 152.3 kilometres per hour.

Archer laid the foundation for the win against Punjab Kings, dismissing Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer, in the first over.

Jofra Archer's comeback Jofra Archer in IPL 2025:

First 6.3 overs - 0 wickets, 109 runs

Next 11 overs - 5 wickets, 68 runs

Archer took the wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill. He also got the player of the match award for his 3/25 against Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson (C), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan.

Substitutes: Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu.