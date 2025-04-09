IPL GT vs RR: Who’ll win today’s Gujarat vs Rajasthan match in Ahmedabad? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Gujarat Titans will clash with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 today (April 9). The 23rd match of this season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 7:30 PM.

The Titans are sitting at number 2 on the points table, with 3 wins in 4 matches. The Royals are at number 7, with 2 wins in 4 matches.

GT vs RR: Head-to-Head Gujarat and Rajasthan have played 6 IPL matches against each other so far. Gujarat have a massive upperhand with 5 wins while Rajasthan have secured 1 win as of now.

In IPL 2024, these two teams clashed once. GT won it by 3 wickets.

GT vs RR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s GT vs RR match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “In tonight’s IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans (GT) appear to have the upper hand against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). GT boast a strong record with three consecutive wins this season, placing them second on the points table. Historically, they’ve dominated RR, winning five out of their six encounters.”

“GT’s captain, Shubman Gill, has an impressive track record at this venue, amassing 1,024 runs in 20 innings at an average of 60.23 and a strike rate of 160.25. While RR have shown resilience with recent victories, GT’s consistent performance and home advantage make them the likely favourites for tonight’s match,” it adds.

Google Gemini predicts, “Gujarat Titans are the clear favourites for this match. They are playing at home, have better form, and a more settled look to their team. Unless Rajasthan Royals produce an exceptional, out-of-the-blue performance, GT should win this comfortably.

“Don't expect a close contest unless RR suddenly finds some magic they haven't displayed yet this season. GT are the stronger team in their home fortress,” it adds.

Grok also predicts GT to win, “RR could pull off an upset if their top order fires and Archer rattles GT early, but their inconsistency and GT’s dominance at home make it a long shot. GT’s balance, form, and venue mastery give them a 60-40 edge. I’d back Gujarat Titans to win tonight—they’re just too solid right now.”

GT vs RR: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (C), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

GT vs RR: Who’ll win? CricTracker predicts GT will win no matter if they bowl first or not in today’s match tonight. Google Match Prediction says Gujarat Titans have a 54% chance of winning. We, however, back the Royals to win tonight. Cricket, especially T20 matches, is not played on paper.