IPL 2025: GT vs RR — Sai Sudharsan shines with bat again, joins AB de Villiers in exclusive club with 5th fifty in row

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan smashed his 5th consecutive fifty+ score in Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League. Sudharsan's 53-ball 82 comprised 8 fours and 3 sixes. Gujarat Titans finished with a strong total of 217/6 in 20 overs.
Sai Sudharsan's fifty against RR was his 5th consecutive fifty+ score in IPL matches in Ahmedabad. RCB great AB de Villers was the first batter to score five consecutive fifties at a venue in IPL, achieving the record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Sudharsan's last 5 scores in Ahmedabad were 82, 63, 74, 103, and 84*.
Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler added 80 for the 2nd wicket. Sudharsan and Buttler, playing together for the first time, have already added fifty or above in 4 of the 5 matches of the season. Sudharsan's Tamil Nadu teammate smashed a rapid 36 off just 20 balls. Rashid Khan (12 off 4) and Rahul Tewatia (24* off 12) applied the finishing touches.
Jofra Archer (1/30) breathed fire in his first spell, accounting for Shubman Gill with a 147.7 kmph peach. Tushar Deshpande (2/53) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) were expensive in their four overs.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi (subbed out), Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.
Impact substitute: Shubham Dubey
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan.
Impact substitute: Kulwant Khejroliya
Toss: RR won the toss and chose to field
