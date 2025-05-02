GT vs SRH match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as in-form Gujarat clash with desperate Hyderabad

On May 2, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s GT vs SRH match.

Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan is one of Gujarat Titans’ most consistent batters this season. He’s scored five 50+ knocks in his last 10 innings, including an 82(53) against Rajasthan and 103(51) vs CSK.

His calm yet attacking style at the top provides fantasy points through boundaries and strike rate boosts. With SRH’s shaky bowling, Sai could anchor another big total tonight.

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma is a fantasy goldmine this season. With a blazing 16-ball fifty in IPL 2024 and a 40-ball hundred in IPL 2025 against PBKS while chasing 246, he’s proved to be a game-changer.

His explosive starts can earn major points in powerplay overs, especially if SRH bat first. Expect fireworks if he survives the opening spell tonight against GT.

Rahul Tewatia Rahul Tewatia has struggled to make a big impact this IPL season. In 9 matches, he has scored only 50 runs, with a best of 24*.

However, his strike rate of 208.33 makes him a potential game-changer in the death overs. Tewatia’s explosive batting can’t be ignored in fantasy selections.

Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Siraj remains a vital fantasy pick despite mixed form. He stunned with 4/17 against SRH and 3/19 versus RCB, proving his match-winning ability.

Though he has gone wicketless in some recent games, his pace, experience and bounce-friendly Ahmedabad pitch make him a serious threat. He can tilt the match in GT’s favour in just one spell.

Heinrich Klaasen Heinrich Klaasen is a top fantasy choice tonight for SRH. The explosive South African has delivered consistently with the bat, scoring 70+ against MI and striking at a rapid pace in nearly every game.