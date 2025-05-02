GT vs SRH match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; Hyderabad need 2 points while Gujarat eye top of table

Gujarat Titans will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 today (May 2). The 51st match of this season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 7:30 PM.

GT, captained by Shubman Gill, have won 6 out of their 9 matches. They are at number 4 on the points table.

SRH, led by Pat Cummins, have been struggling in the tournament, with 3 wins out of their 9 matches. The Sunrisers are at number 9.

If GT win this match, they’ll have 14 points like table-toppers, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a superior Net Run Rate, they may even claim the top position.

For the Sunrisers, it is a must-win match. Losing this game may mean elimination.

GT vs SRH: Head-to-Head GT and SRH have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is slightly in favour of Gujarat as they have won 3 of those. The Sunrisers have won only 1 match against GT so far. One match ended with no results.

Also Read | GT vs SRH IPL match today: Narendra Modi stadium pitch report

GT vs SRH: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s GT vs SRH match in IPL 2025.

“Looking at form, team balance and momentum, Gujarat Titans are the clear favourites. Unless SRH produce something extraordinary with the bat or ball, GT should win comfortably and tighten their grip on the playoff race,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, GT have a clear advantage.

“While SRH will undoubtedly fight hard to keep their playoff hopes alive, the odds are stacked against them given their season so far and GT's strong position and home advantage,” the AI tool analyses.

“An upset cannot be entirely ruled out in T20 cricket, but GT will be confident in securing a win and potentially moving to the top of the table,” it adds.

Grok leans heavily towards Gujarat Titans (75-25), thanks to their superior form, head-to-head record and home advantage. SRH’s elimination looms large unless they produce a season-best performance, it says.

“SRH need a miracle from Klaasen or Head to stay alive, but GT’s balanced squad should secure the win. Expect GT to either set a 190+ total and defend it or chase 180–190 comfortably, potentially claiming the top spot with 14 points and a superior Net Run Rate,” says Elon Musk’s AI.

GT vs SRH: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Travis Head, B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Also Read | Viral video: Ishan Kishan turns choreographer for SRH teammates

GT vs SRH: Who’ll win? According to CricTracker, the team batting first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says GT have a 55% chance of winning tonight.