IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill donates medical equipment worth ₹35 lakh to Mohali hospital

Shubman Gill has donated equipment worth ₹35 lakh to the district hospital in Mohali, according to news reports online. The Gujarat Titans skipper's donation cover crucial equipment such as ventilators, syringe pumps, OT tables, ceiling lights, ICU beds and X-ray machines. Civil surgeon Dr. Sangeeta Jain said Shubman Gill's donation will greatly help the hospital cater to the needs of the patients, the report further added.

The Mohali connection Shubman Gill nurtured his cricketing skills in Mohali as a young boy while studying in a private school in Phase-10 of the city, according to reports. He is also building a house in Mohali, further deepening his connect with the region.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head Shubman Gill will lead his T side against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday for what promises to be a high-octane clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two teams have met on five occasions in the history of the Indian Premier League, with GT leading 3-2.